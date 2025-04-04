JD Davison News: Dominant in G League Playoff Win

Davison played 40 minutes Thursday during the G League Maine Celtics' 124-118 playoff win over Westchester and compiled 32 points (13-28 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, 17 assists, three steals and a block.

Davison led the team in points scored during Thursday's playoff victory in addition to dishing out a season-high 17 assists. The two-way player, who was recently named the G League's Most Valuable Player, has been dominant across the first two rounds of the playoffs, racking up a combined 79 points and 29 assists and will look to keep producing in the conference finals versus Osceola.