JD Davison News: Dominant in G League win

Davison played 37 minutes Sunday during the G League Maine Celtics' 115-110 win versus Greensboro and compiled 34 points (12-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one steal and two blocks.

Davison shot an efficient 57.1 percent from the floor and served as Maine's leading scorer during Sunday's victory. Although the two-way player has only seen limited action in the NBA so far this season, he continues to be dominant in the G league and has now scored 30 or more points in 15 of his 43 outings.