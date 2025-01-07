JD Davison News: Double-doubles in G League

Davison recorded 27 points (9-20 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 118-115 loss to the Indiana Mad Ants.

Davison led Maine in points and assists during Tuesday's narrow loss. The two-way player has somewhat struggled with his outside shot this season, converting just 32.9 percent of his 5.5 three-point attempts per contest in the G League.