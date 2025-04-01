JD Davison News: Double-doubles in G League playoffs

Davison recorded 38 points (15-22 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 115-95 playoff win over the Capital City Go-Go.

Davison led Maine in scoring and assists during Tuesday's G League playoff victory. Davison has posted 48.1/33.3/74.2 shooting splits during his 30 appearances for Maine in 2024-25.