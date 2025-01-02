JD Davison News: Goes for 26 points in G League
Davison (calf) tallied 26 points (10-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five assists, two rebounds and two steals across 34 minutes Thursday in the G League Maine Celtics' 117-115 overtime loss to the Wisconsin Herd.
After missing Tuesday's win over the Texas Legends due to a calf injury, Davison returned Thursday and co-led Maine in scoring. The 22-year-old guard ranks third in the G League this season with an average of 26.5 points per game and fourth with 8.3 assists per contest. He's in the midst of his third season on a two-way deal with Boston but hasn't been able to carve out a regular role at the NBA level, as he's appeared in just five games for the parent club while averaging 4.8 minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now