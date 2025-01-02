JD Davison News: Goes for 26 points in G League

Davison (calf) tallied 26 points (10-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five assists, two rebounds and two steals across 34 minutes Thursday in the G League Maine Celtics' 117-115 overtime loss to the Wisconsin Herd.

After missing Tuesday's win over the Texas Legends due to a calf injury, Davison returned Thursday and co-led Maine in scoring. The 22-year-old guard ranks third in the G League this season with an average of 26.5 points per game and fourth with 8.3 assists per contest. He's in the midst of his third season on a two-way deal with Boston but hasn't been able to carve out a regular role at the NBA level, as he's appeared in just five games for the parent club while averaging 4.8 minutes.