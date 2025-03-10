JD Davison News: Keeps rolling in G League

Davison finished with 36 points (12-25 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 41 minutes Saturday during the G League Maine Celtics' 127-123 overtime loss to the Cleveland Charge.

Davison posted yet another impressive performance across the board, recording his best scoring total since Feb. 8 while reaching double-digit assists for a second consecutive appearance. The two-way guard should continue to feature as one of the top producers in the G League unless he figures out a way to carve out NBA playing time, which hasn't happened yet this season.