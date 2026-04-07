JD Davison News: Lands two-year deal with Houston

The Rockets are signing Davison to a new two-year deal Tuesday, per Shams Charania of ESPN.

The move fills Houston's open roster spot ahead of the postseason. Davison spent most of his time with the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers as a two-way player this year, but he's now set to provide the parent club with emergency backcourt depth during the final week of the regular season as well as the playoffs.