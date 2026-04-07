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JD Davison News: Lands two-year deal with Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2026 at 12:05pm

The Rockets are signing Davison to a new two-year deal Tuesday, per Shams Charania of ESPN.

The move fills Houston's open roster spot ahead of the postseason. Davison spent most of his time with the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers as a two-way player this year, but he's now set to provide the parent club with emergency backcourt depth during the final week of the regular season as well as the playoffs.

JD Davison
Houston Rockets
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