JD Davison News: Lands two-year deal with Houston
The Rockets are signing Davison to a new two-year deal Tuesday, per Shams Charania of ESPN.
The move fills Houston's open roster spot ahead of the postseason. Davison spent most of his time with the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers as a two-way player this year, but he's now set to provide the parent club with emergency backcourt depth during the final week of the regular season as well as the playoffs.
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