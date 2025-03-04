JD Davison News: Leads G League team in scoring

Davison recorded 34 points (13-23 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 122-111 win over the Grand Rapids Gold.

Davison continues to be the Maine Celtics' top scoring option while he's in the G League. The two-way player is posting 48.7/32.4/75.3 shooting splits across his 23 appearances for Maine.