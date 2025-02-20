JD Davison News: Leads Maine in scoring

Davison produced 26 points (11-24 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and three steals across 35 minutes Thursday during the G League Maine Celtics' 104-97 win over the Indiana Mad Ants.

Davison turned in a decent shooting line and did enough to lead his club in point scoring and on the boards. He also made an impact defensively, recording a team-high three steals, his best mark since Jan. 16.