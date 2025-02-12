JD Davison News: Logs double-double in G League win

Davison played 37 minutes Monday during the G League Maine Celtics' 127-115 win over the Hustle and tallied 36 points (10-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, 13 assists, two steals and a block.

Davison had a dominant outing during Monday's victory as he led the team in both points scored and assists en route to compiling his ninth double-double of the season. The two-way player has now scored 20 or more points in five straight games with Maine and should continue to see the majority of his playing time in the G League.