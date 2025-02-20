JD Davison News: Paces G League scoring attack

Davison produced 26 points (11-24 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and three steals across 35 minutes Thursday in the G League Maine Celtics' 104-97 win over the Indiana Mad Ants.

Davison led the way for Maine in the scoring column and is now averaging 25.1 points, 7.9 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 three-pointers and 1.5 steals in 34.4 minutes per game over 36 appearances in the G League on the season. The young point guard is in the midst of his third season on a two-way deal with Boston, but he has made just 25 appearances at the NBA level since entering the professional ranks in 2022.