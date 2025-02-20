JD Davison News: Paces G League scoring attack
Davison produced 26 points (11-24 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and three steals across 35 minutes Thursday in the G League Maine Celtics' 104-97 win over the Indiana Mad Ants.
Davison led the way for Maine in the scoring column and is now averaging 25.1 points, 7.9 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 three-pointers and 1.5 steals in 34.4 minutes per game over 36 appearances in the G League on the season. The young point guard is in the midst of his third season on a two-way deal with Boston, but he has made just 25 appearances at the NBA level since entering the professional ranks in 2022.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now