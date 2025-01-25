JD Davison News: Puts up 26 points in G League

Davison totaled 26 points (10-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal across 34 minutes Friday in the G League Maine Celtics' 123-109 loss to the Westchester Knicks.

Davison is now averaging 24.9 points, 7.9 assists, 4.7 rebounds, 1.6 three-pointers and 1.6 steals in 34.5 minutes per game over his 28 appearances with Maine on the season. The third-year guard is on a two-way deal with Boston but will likely continue to see infrequent opportunities at the NBA level.