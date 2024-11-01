Fantasy Basketball
JD Davison News: Rare appearance Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Davison supplied no counting stats in one minute during Friday's 124-109 victory over the Hornets.

Davison cracked the rotation for just the second time this season, albeit for less than one minute. Saddled with such a talented roster typically means Davison is going to spend his time cheering on from the sideline. Barring a lot of injuries, he is unlikely to have a consistent role this season.

