JD Davison News: Scores 25 points in G League

Davison supplied 25 points (10-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one steal over 33 minutes during Monday's 122-118 G League win over Capital City Go-Go.

Davison co-led the Maine Celtics in scoring Monday with Baylor Scheierman. Davison has scored at least 25 points in four of his last five G League games, and for the season he is averaging 26.5 points, 8.3 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks over 34.8 minutes per game.