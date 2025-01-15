JD Davison News: Scores 25 points in G League
Davison supplied 25 points (10-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one steal over 33 minutes during Monday's 122-118 G League win over Capital City Go-Go.
Davison co-led the Maine Celtics in scoring Monday with Baylor Scheierman. Davison has scored at least 25 points in four of his last five G League games, and for the season he is averaging 26.5 points, 8.3 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks over 34.8 minutes per game.
