JD Davison News: Scores 30 points in G League

Davison played 33 minutes Monday during Maine's 130-111 win versus the Blue Coats and compiled 30 points (9-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, 14 assists and a steal.

Davison was stellar once again for Maine, leading the team in points scored and assists. The two-way player has been dominant to start the season, scoring 30 or more points in both of his first two games played. Monday's performance also served as Davison's first double-double of the season.