Davison posted 36 points (14-24 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one steal in 41 minutes during Saturday's 102-98 G League win over the Windy City Bulls.

Davison scored at least 35 points for the sixth time this season. Over 34 G League appearances, he's averaged 24.9 points while shooting 48.1 percent from the field.