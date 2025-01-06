JD Davison News: Scores 40 points vs. Squadron

Davison finished with 40 points (15-22 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and six steals across 34 minutes in Sunday's 103-90 win over the Squadron.

Davison was impressive in this game and lifted Maine to a huge win over Birmingham. He's enjoying a solid start to the campaign with averages of 22.6 points, 6.0 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game in his first five regular-season outings in 2024-25.