JD Davison News: Sees two minutes in Game 6
Davison supplied no counting stats across two minutes during Friday's 98-78 loss to the Lakers in Game 6 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Davison was used very sparingly in his debut season for Houston. Across 28 regular-season contests, he averaged just 7.8 minutes per game with 2.5 points, 1.3 assists and 1.2 rebounds.
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