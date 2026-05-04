JD Davison headshot

JD Davison News: Sees two minutes in Game 6

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Davison supplied no counting stats across two minutes during Friday's 98-78 loss to the Lakers in Game 6 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Davison was used very sparingly in his debut season for Houston. Across 28 regular-season contests, he averaged just 7.8 minutes per game with 2.5 points, 1.3 assists and 1.2 rebounds.

JD Davison
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring JD Davison See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring JD Davison See More
NBA Team Grades: Assessing each team's offseason heading into 2022 free agency
NBA
NBA Team Grades: Assessing each team's offseason heading into 2022 free agency
Author Image
Henry Weinberg
June 30, 2022