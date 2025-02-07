JD Davison News: Triple-doubles in G League victory

Davison tallied 28 points (11-20 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and two steals across 29 minutes in Thursday's 126-100 G League win over the Delaware Blue Coats.

Davison posted his first triple-double of the season while recording a plus-39 point differential in only 29 minutes. The two-way guard has seen the majority of his playing time in the G League this season, averaging 24.5 points, 8.0 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals across 34.0 minutes per contest in 33 G League appearances.