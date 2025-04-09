Jeff Dowtin News: Career-high 30 points off bench

Dowtin ended with 30 points (11-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three assists, one block and four steals over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 122-103 victory over the Wizards.

Making his first appearance after sitting out Philadelphia's last six games, Dowtin made an immediate impact off the bench with a career-high 30 points and four steals. The two-way player is eligible to be active for only one more game for the remainder of the season, but he's made a big impact when available down the stretch. Over his last 11 appearances, Dowtin has averaged 16.0 points, 2.6 assists, 2.2 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.8 three-pointers in just 24.0 minutes while shooting 50.0 percent from deep.