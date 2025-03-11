Jeff Dowtin News: Continues productive stretch

Dowtin closed with 17 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal over 28 minutes during Monday's 132-123 loss to the Hawks.

The two-way guard was included in the rotation for the sixth game in a row and saw his second-most minutes of the season while the 76ers were without eight players due to injury. Dowtin's playing time will likely take a hit once the likes of Tyrese Maxey (back), Kelly Oubre (ankle) and Paul George (groin) return to action, but Dowtin should make for an appealing deep-league streaming option in games where the 76ers are holding out multiple key backcourt pieces. Since the beginning of March, Dowtin is averaging 9.7 points, 2.2 assists, 1.7 three-pointers and 1.7 rebounds in 17.0 minutes per contest. Dowtin has been active for 41 games with the 76ers this season, so he'll be eligible to suit up in only nine of the team's remaining 18 contests, unless he's upgraded to a standard NBA contract.