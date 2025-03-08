Jeff Dowtin News: Drops 27 points in G League loss

Dowtin chipped in 27 points (11-22 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 40 minutes during Friday's 118-107 G League loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

Dowtin joined the Blue Coats for the first time since Feb. 4, finishing as the club's second-leading scorer in an efficient performance. The two-way combo guard has received double-digit minutes in four consecutive contests for the parent club, during which he has averaged 7.8 points, 2.3 assists and 1.5 rebounds across 15.5 minutes per contest.