Jeff Dowtin News: Erupts for 33 points in G League

Dowtin finished with 33 points (14-24 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal over 34 minutes Thursday during the G League Delaware Blue Coats' 115-107 loss to the Westchester Knicks.

Dowtin led the Blue Coats in scoring and looked sharp from range. The two-way guard's role with the 76ers has been a bit undefined to begin the season, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see him get run with the G League squad on occasion to ensure he maintains his conditioning.