Jeff Dowtin headshot

Jeff Dowtin News: First start of NBA career Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Dowtin is in the 76ers' starting lineup against the Pacers.

Dowtin has seen his minutes increase over the last week due to the absences of Paul George (groin) and Tyrese Maxey. With Kelly Oubre (ankle), Justin Edwards (ankle) and Quentin Grimes (illness) also out Friday, Dowtin will make the first start of his NBA career alongside Jared Butler in the front court. Dowtin is coming off a career-best 20-point performance Wednesday against the Raptors.

