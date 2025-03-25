Jeff Dowtin News: Four stocks off bench

Dowtin provided 12 points (3-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), one rebound, two assists, three blocks and one steal in 22 minutes off the bench during Monday's 112-99 loss to New Orleans.

The journeyman guard continues to be busy as a defender. Dowtin has played at least 20 minutes in six of his last seven appearances (two starts) for the shorthanded Sixers and has averaged 16.4 points, 3.0 boards, 3.0 assists, 1.6 threes, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks over that stretch while shooting 56.1 percent from the floor and 44.0 percent from long distance.