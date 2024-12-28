Jeff Dowtin News: Game-high 34 points in G League
Dowtin recorded 34 points (14-20 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 116-97 G League win over the Windy City Bulls.
Dowtin's 34 points set a new season high for the guard and marked his fourth game with at least 30 points across 10 G League appearances. He's averaging 25.5 points while shooting 55.6 percent from the field and 49.2 percent from deep.
