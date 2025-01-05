Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jeff Dowtin headshot

Jeff Dowtin News: Huge night vs. Motor City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 5, 2025 at 9:41am

Dowtin registered 36 points (14-27 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals over 39 minutes Saturday during the G League Delaware Blue Coats' 114-99 win over the Motor City Cruise.

Dowtin put up a game-high 36 points and did so in an efficient manner, scorching the nets for five made treys while also stuffing the stat sheet. Expect the Blue Coats to lean heavily on Dowtin until Isaiah Mobley (illness) and Jarron Cumberland (ankle) are cleared to return.

Jeff Dowtin
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now