Jeff Dowtin headshot

Jeff Dowtin News: Inactive Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Dowtin will be inactive for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Dowtin played 16 minutes in Monday's loss to the Rockets but will be inactive for Wednesday's matchup in Oklahoma City. The 27-year-old guard averages 5.9 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 48.6 percent from the floor and 41.5 percent from deep this season.

Jeff Dowtin
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
