Jeff Dowtin News: Lets it fly in G League

Dowtin tallied 21 points (7-24 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block over 35 minutes Sunday during the G League Delaware Blue Coats' 113-104 loss to the Osceola Magic.

Dowtin wasn't afraid to take initiative on the offensive end during Sunday's clash, but he needed 24 attempts from the field to reach 21 points. This was an uncharacteristic showing from the two-way guard, who is hitting at a clip of 49.5 percent from the field and 42.5 percent from downtown over five regular-season appearances for Delaware.