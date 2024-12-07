Jeff Dowtin News: Paces Blue Coats in scoring

Dowtin had 27 points (11-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal over 31 minutes Friday during the G League Delaware Blue Coats' 116-108 win over the Long Island Nets.

Dowtin wasn't shy in his approach from the offensive end, leading his team in shot attempts and points while also committing a team-high five turnovers. He's now scored 20 or more points in three straight appearances, hitting eight of his last 17 attempts from deep during this hot stretch.