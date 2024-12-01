Jeff Dowtin News: Reaches 30-point mark in G League

Dowtin registered 30 points (11-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, one assist, two steals and two blocks over 35 minutes Saturday during the G League Delaware Blue Coats' 118-110 win over the Maine Celtics.

Dowtin paced his team in scoring and turned in a strong all-around showing on the way to victory. The 27-year-old reached the 30-point threshold for the second time in four games this season and has recorded at least one steal and one block in three of four appearances.