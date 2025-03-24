Jeff Dowtin News: Scores 17 in spot start

Dowtin totaled 17 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and three steals in 26 minutes during Sunday's 132-119 loss to the Hawks.

Dowtin started following a two-game absence due to a coach decision, and he made his presence felt with a solid outing despite the Sixers suffering yet another double-digit loss. Dowtin has been making the most of time on the court whenever he has the chance and has scored in double digits in his last eight appearances (two starts), averaging 15.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game in that span.