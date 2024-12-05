Jeff Dowtin News: Scores 20 points in G League

Dowtin played 31 minutes Wednesday during the G League Delaware Blue Coats' 132-129 win over Long Island and compiled 20 points (7-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, five assists and a steal.

Dowtin continues to dominate in the G League as he's now scored at least 20 points in four of his five appearances this season. The two-way player hasn't seen any NBA action since Nov. 18 and will likely continue to spend the majority of his time in the G League for the time being.