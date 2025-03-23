Fantasy Basketball
Jeff Dowtin headshot

Jeff Dowtin News: Starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Dowtin will start in Sunday's game against the Hawks.

Dowtin will return to the starting lineup after missing the club's last two outings due to a coach's decision. The two-way combo guard can be active in just four of the club's last 11 games after Sunday. Over his last five outings (one start), Dowtin has averaged 17.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals across 26.2 minutes per contest.

Jeff Dowtin
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
