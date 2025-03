Dowtin is in the 76ers' starting lineup against the Wizards on Wednesday, Austin Krell of OnPattison.com reports.

Dowtin will make his second start in three games Wednesday, while Jared Butler comes off the bench. Dowtin has averaged 14.5 points, 2.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 2.0 steals over 24.0 minutes per game over his last two outings.