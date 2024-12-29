Jeff Dowtin News: Stays hot in G League

Dowtin recorded 28 points (9-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three assists and two steals over 31 minutes Saturday during the G League Delaware Blue Coats' 115-105 loss to the Windy City Bulls.

Dowtin turned in yet another strong showing offensively, leading the team in points and made threes. He also found a way to produce on the defensive end by collecting two of his club's eight steals.