Jeff Dowtin News: Sticks in rotation as backup PG

Dowtin tallied 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes in Monday's 119-102 loss to the Trail Blazers.

For the second game in a row, Dowtin received double-digit minutes and delivered an efficient shooting line. The 76ers appear to be prioritizing him as a reserve point guard over Jared Butler, who was limited to just five minutes. With Tyrese Maxey (back) exiting Monday's contest early and at risk of missing time, Dowtin could be the next man up to enter the starting five. The 76ers may have to be judicious with Dowtin's usage over their final 22 games, however. Dowtin is a two-way player who has already been active in 37 games at the NBA level this season, so he can suit up for the 76ers just 13 more times.