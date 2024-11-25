Jeff Dowtin News: Top distributor to boost offense
Dowtin contributed 24 points (10-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists and three rebounds over 30 minutes in Sunday's 131-125 win over Westchester.
Dowtin paced the way offensively for Delaware in Sunday's G League contest, handing out a team-best assist total while ending second on the team in scoring in a balanced performance. Dowtin has appeared in two games with Delaware this season, averaging 28.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest.
