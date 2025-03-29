Fantasy Basketball
Jeff Dowtin headshot

Jeff Dowtin News: Won't play vs. Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Dowtin will not be on the floor for the 76ers on Saturday as he is in the G League with Delaware Blue Coats, Austin Krell of OnPattison.com reports.

After playing 28 minutes for the 76ers in Wednesday's loss to the Wizards, Dowtin will be back in the G League with the Blue Coats on Saturday. The 27-year-old guard's next chance to play for Philadelphia will be Sunday against the Raptors.

Jeff Dowtin
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
