Jeff Green News: Back outside of rotation
Green (coach's decision) went unused Monday in the Rockets' 100-92 loss to the Lakers.
Green had received playing time in each of the Rockets' previous four games, but even though Alperen Sengun (back) remained out Monday, the former was unable to crack head coach Ime Udoka's rotation. Sengun is listed as available for Wednesday's rematch with the Lakers, so Green's brief window to claim a spot in the second unit appears to have closed.
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