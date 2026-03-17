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Jeff Green News: Back outside of rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 2:28pm

Green (coach's decision) went unused Monday in the Rockets' 100-92 loss to the Lakers.

Green had received playing time in each of the Rockets' previous four games, but even though Alperen Sengun (back) remained out Monday, the former was unable to crack head coach Ime Udoka's rotation. Sengun is listed as available for Wednesday's rematch with the Lakers, so Green's brief window to claim a spot in the second unit appears to have closed.

Jeff Green
Houston Rockets
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