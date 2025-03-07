Jeff Green News: Plays five minutes Thursday
Green provided two points (1-1 FG), one block and one steal across five minutes during Thursday's 109-97 win over the Pelicans.
Green, who has made a total of eight appearances since the beginning of February, remains a non-factor in most fantasy formats as he continues to struggle to crack this rotation. In two March appearances, Green has logged a total of 21 minutes.
