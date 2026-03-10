Jeff Green headshot

Jeff Green News: Scoreless in three minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Green notched zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) over three minutes during Tuesday's 113-99 win over Toronto.

Green went scoreless in the win, continuing to serve as nothing more than a garbage-time specialist. Much like Garrett Temple for the Raptors, Green's primary purpose at this point in his career is to provide the young players with a veteran presence. He clearly has no fantasy appeal, even in the deepest of leagues.

Jeff Green
Houston Rockets
