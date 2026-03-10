Jeff Green News: Scoreless in three minutes
Green notched zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) over three minutes during Tuesday's 113-99 win over Toronto.
Green went scoreless in the win, continuing to serve as nothing more than a garbage-time specialist. Much like Garrett Temple for the Raptors, Green's primary purpose at this point in his career is to provide the young players with a veteran presence. He clearly has no fantasy appeal, even in the deepest of leagues.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeff Green See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 55 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 168 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 11April 11, 2024
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 9April 9, 2024
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 5April 5, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeff Green See More