Jeff Green News: Steps up with 14 points off bench

Green produced 14 points (4-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 19 minutes during Sunday's 94-87 victory over the Raptors.

Green's 14 points established a new season-high output Sunday. Although it was his first game action since a Feb. 1 loss to Brooklyn, the veteran forward's performance is worth noting after Alperen Sengun left the contest due to a back injury. While Green could see an uptick in playing time if Sengun and Steven Adams (ankle) are out for Wednesday's matchup against Phoenix, his fantasy value is highly limited at this stage of his career.