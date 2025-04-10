Jeff Green News: Vintage performance in loss

Green accumulated 19 points (7-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal over 19 minutes during Wednesday's 134-117 loss to the Clippers.

Green turned back the clock, scoring a season-high 19 points. Typically seen cheering from the bench, Green was given an opportunity to prove he still has it, with the Rockets opting to rest the majority of their starters. While it is great to see Green out on the court doing his thing, it is unlikely he will remain a consistent part of the rotation heading into the playoffs.