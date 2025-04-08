Jerami Grant Injury: Another absence coming

Grant is out for Wednesday's game against the Jazz due to right knee tendinitis.

The veteran forward will miss a 15th consecutive game Wednesday, and he's running out of time to return during the regular season. Grant can be tentatively deemed doubtful for Friday's clash with the Warriors. Shaedon Sharpe has been very productive in Portland's first unit across his last nine contests, a stretch where he's averaged 24.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.1 three-pointers in 36.6 minutes.