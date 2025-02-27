Fantasy Basketball
Jerami Grant headshot

Jerami Grant Injury: Dealing with knee soreness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2025 at 2:12pm

Grant (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Nets.

Grant is dealing with right knee soreness, which puts his status in danger for Friday. Deni Avdija is also questionable with a quad contusion, so Portland's depth could be tested against Brooklyn. Shaedon Sharpe and Kris Murray may be needed to handle additional minutes, depending on how Portland's injury situation shakes out.

Jerami Grant
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
