Jerami Grant Injury: Doubtful for Wednesday

Published on March 11, 2025

Grant (knee) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.

Grant is expected to miss his second consecutive contest due to right knee tendinitis. The lingering knee injury has already cost him five of the club's last seven outings. If the 30-year-old forward is sidelined once again, Shaedon Sharpe and Jabari Walker could see an uptick in playing time, especially if Robert Williams (knee) or Matisse Thybulle (ankle) are downgraded from questionable to out.

