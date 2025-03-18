Fantasy Basketball
Jerami Grant

Jerami Grant Injury: Doubtful for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2025 at 5:15pm

Grant (knee) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

The veteran forward is likely to miss his fifth game in a row due to right knee tendinitis. With Toumani Camara (calf) in limbo for Wednesday, Shaedon Sharpe should remain in the starting lineup, and Kris Murray could also be looking at an expanded role.

Jerami Grant
Portland Trail Blazers

