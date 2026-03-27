Jerami Grant Injury: Exits early Friday
Grant won't return to Friday's game against the Mavericks due to a right calf injury. He'll finish with 19 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 9-12 FT), four rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 29 minutes.
Grant finished the third quarter but won't return for the remainder of the contest due to the calf injury. The veteran forward's status will be worth monitoring ahead of Sunday's game against Washington.
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