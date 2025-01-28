Fantasy Basketball
Jerami Grant

Jerami Grant Injury: Exits early with ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

January 29, 2025

Grant won't return to Tuesday's game against the Bucks due to a right ankle injury.

Grant appeared to injure his ankle in the first half, though he started the second half before taking a seat with 10:04 remaining in the third quarter. He'll finish the game with eight points (2-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and one assist across 16 minutes. Shaedon Sharpe, Deni Avdija and Toumani Camara will likely fill most of the minutes at forward for the rest of the contest.

Jerami Grant
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
